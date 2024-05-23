MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run

A spokesperson for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party), Nhlamulo Ndhlela, announced that the party plans to appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Committee to overturn a court ruling that prevents former South African President Jacob Zuma from contesting in the upcoming May 29 election due to his criminal conviction.

On Monday, South Africa’s highest court disqualified Zuma from running in the election because of his 2021 conviction for refusing to testify at a judicial inquiry into government corruption.

Ndhlela expressed optimism about the UN committee overturning the court order, drawing parallels to a similar case in Sri Lanka where the UN Human Rights Committee allowed a disqualified political leader to run for elections.

“President Zuma doesn’t have to be President if he doesn’t want to be, but there are other options, such as appealing to the UN Human Rights Committee. In Sri Lanka, a court ruling was overturned, allowing a political leader to run for elections, and we believe the same can happen for President Zuma,” Ndhlela stated.

The spokesperson criticized the current judicial system, describing it as biased and unrepresentative. He pointed out that the system relies on Roman-Dutch law and involves unelected judges making significant decisions for South Africans.

“We’re taking this matter to the UN Human Rights Committee to get it overturned. Our focus is to gain a majority to change this constitution that is based on Roman-Dutch law, which is continuously abused by unelected judges. How can 10 unelected judges make decisions that infringe on the rights of South Africans who want their leader, President Zuma, in parliament?” Ndhlela argued.

Ndhlela’s remarks underscore the MK Party’s commitment to challenging the ruling and advocating for judicial and constitutional reforms in South Africa.

