Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run

By: The Editor

Date:

A spokesperson for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party), Nhlamulo Ndhlela, announced that the party plans to appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Committee to overturn a court ruling that prevents former South African President Jacob Zuma from contesting in the upcoming May 29 election due to his criminal conviction.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Monday, South Africa’s highest court disqualified Zuma from running in the election because of his 2021 conviction for refusing to testify at a judicial inquiry into government corruption.

Ndhlela expressed optimism about the UN committee overturning the court order, drawing parallels to a similar case in Sri Lanka where the UN Human Rights Committee allowed a disqualified political leader to run for elections.

“President Zuma doesn’t have to be President if he doesn’t want to be, but there are other options, such as appealing to the UN Human Rights Committee. In Sri Lanka, a court ruling was overturned, allowing a political leader to run for elections, and we believe the same can happen for President Zuma,” Ndhlela stated.

The spokesperson criticized the current judicial system, describing it as biased and unrepresentative. He pointed out that the system relies on Roman-Dutch law and involves unelected judges making significant decisions for South Africans.

“We’re taking this matter to the UN Human Rights Committee to get it overturned. Our focus is to gain a majority to change this constitution that is based on Roman-Dutch law, which is continuously abused by unelected judges. How can 10 unelected judges make decisions that infringe on the rights of South Africans who want their leader, President Zuma, in parliament?” Ndhlela argued.

Ndhlela’s remarks underscore the MK Party’s commitment to challenging the ruling and advocating for judicial and constitutional reforms in South Africa.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Fire Guts Kaduna Government Secretariat
Next article
Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has...

Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning

Naija247news Naija247news -
Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has swiftly appointed Vice...

Fire Guts Kaduna Government Secretariat

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some offices in the Kaduna State...

Fubara, Makinde, Mba leads PDP Heavyweights storm Abia for Senator Wabara’s Grand Reception

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
A grand civic reception for former Senate President and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

Lifestyle News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has...

Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning

Geopolitics 0
Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has swiftly appointed Vice...

Fire Guts Kaduna Government Secretariat

Nigeria Metro News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some offices in the Kaduna State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0