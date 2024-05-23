Mahamat Idriss Deby Sworn in as Chad’s President, Succeeding Late Father

N’DJAMENA, May 23 (Reuters) – Mahamat Idriss Deby was sworn in as Chad’s new president on Thursday, succeeding his late father, Idriss Deby, after serving as interim leader for three years under military rule. Deby took power in 2021 after his father was killed by rebels while visiting troops in northern Chad.

Idriss Deby had ruled the oil-rich yet impoverished country since a coup in the early 1990s. Chad, the first of six junta-led states in West and Central Africa, recently held elections following several coups that have destabilized the region in the past four years.

Mahamat Idriss Deby’s victory in the May 6 election was controversial. He won 61% of the votes, a result challenged by runner-up Succes Masra and another candidate, who alleged fraud but were unsuccessful. Masra, Deby’s former prime minister, received 18.54% of the votes and resigned after the results were confirmed.

Before the election, some opposition parties and civil society groups called for a boycott, citing the control of power by Deby and his allies. Despite this, Deby addressed the nation after taking the oath, saying, “To my brothers and sisters who did not choose me… I respect your choice, which contributes to the vitality of our democracy.” He promised that 70% of the government’s budget would be allocated to social welfare.

Chad faces significant challenges, with over 40% of its population living below the poverty line. The World Bank reports that extreme poverty has increased in recent years. Additionally, the arrival of over half a million refugees from Sudan, following civil war there in April 2023, has further strained Chad’s resources.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Palace of Arts and Culture in N’Djamena for the swearing-in ceremony, attended by several African leaders, including African Union Chairperson and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Gabon’s junta leader Brice Oligui Nguema, and the interim prime minister of Niger.

