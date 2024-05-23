Kenya Signs $3.6 Billion Deal with U.S. infrastructure investment manager to Build Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

NAIROBI, May 23 (Reuters) – Kenya’s highways authority and U.S. infrastructure investment manager Everstrong Capital have signed a $3.6 billion agreement to construct a 440 km (273 miles) highway connecting Nairobi to the port city of Mombasa, Everstrong Capital announced on Thursday.

Successive Kenyan governments have long prioritized expanding this key highway to alleviate congestion and improve transport efficiency to and from the port.

“The project anticipates attracting investments totalling $3.6 billion, sourced from international investors, development agencies, pension funds, and a significant number of Kenyan private investors,” Everstrong Capital stated.

This agreement coincides with Kenyan President William Ruto’s state visit to the United States, marking the first visit by a Sub-Saharan African leader since 2008.

