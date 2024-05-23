Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Reappointed as Emir by Kano State Governor

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has officially reappointed former Central Bank Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano. This significant move, announced by the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media, Kwankwason Tuwita, was shared on X, along with a video showing the Governor signing a newly passed bill.

The bill, titled “The Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill, 2024,” abrogates the four additional emirates created under the controversial law enacted in 2019 by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. The new law restores the traditional Kano Emirate system, with Sanusi reinstated as the Emir.

Governor Yusuf has issued a 48-hour notice for the deposed emirs of Rano, Karaye, Gaya, and Bichi to vacate their royal palaces. The aide quoted the Governor saying, “I have approved the reappointment of Khalipha Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.”

This decision follows the recent passing of the repeal bill by the State Assembly, effectively dissolving the emirates established during Ganduje’s administration. The original law, amended in 2019 amid a rift between Ganduje and Sanusi, had split the Kano Emirate into five and led to Sanusi’s deposition.

Governor Yusuf’s victory in the last election reignited calls for Emir Sanusi’s reinstatement, a promise he made during his campaign.

