Kano State Assembly Dissolves All Emirate Councils, Citing Governor’s Authority to Appoint New Emirs

The Kano State Assembly has dissolved all five emirate councils within the state, emphasizing Governor Abba Yusuf’s constitutional authority to appoint new emirs.

During Thursday’s plenary session, the Assembly reviewed and passed the Kano State Emirate Council Amendment Bill, completing its second and third readings.

Deputy Speaker Alhaji Muhammad Bello Butu explained that the legislation’s repeal aims to restore Kano’s former prestige, arguing that splitting the Kano emirate into five separate entities had weakened the state’s national standing.

Majority Leader Alhaji Lawan Hussaini Dala supported this view, lamenting that the establishment of additional emirates had diluted the emirate council’s cultural significance.

Addressing the press, the majority leader clarified that the amended law abolishes the five emirate councils, transferring their oversight responsibilities to the Commissioner for Local Governments.

