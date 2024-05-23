Kano Assembly to Reinstate Sanusi as Emir

The Kano State House of Assembly has dissolved the four newly created emirate councils established by the previous administration, potentially paving the way for the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Deputy Speaker Muhammadu Bello Butu confirmed to BusinessDay that the dissolution followed deliberations during Thursday’s plenary session. The Assembly considered the Kano State Emirate Council Amendment Bill, which passed its second and third readings.

Butu explained that the repeal aimed to restore Kano’s lost glory, arguing that the division into five emirates had diminished the state’s national stature. Majority Leader Lawan Hussaini Dala supported this view, stating that the creation of additional emirates had distorted the cultural custodianship of the original council.

Dala added that the amendment abolishes the five emirate councils, with the Commissioner for Local Governments now overseeing their duties. The Assembly also adopted a motion to create a new second-class emirate council in the state.

Sources indicate a strong possibility that Muhammadu Sanusi II, the deposed Emir of Kano, may be reinstated, as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is expected to sign the new Act later today.

