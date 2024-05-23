Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes over ‘money rituals’ ban in Nollywood

May 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo joins other prominent figures in Nigeria’s movie industry to strongly oppose the government’s new restrictions on rituals and other portrayals in film, music video, and skit content.

This came after the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, under section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004 approved the prohibition of Money Ritual, Ritual Killing, Tobacco, Tobacco Products, Nicotine Product Promotion and Glamorisation display in Movies, Musical Videos and Skits” Regulations 2024.

In reaction, Kanayo criticized the policy as “arrant nonsense,” questioning the reasoning of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, for endorsing such constraints on filmmakers.

In his words, “Arrant nonsense. This minister has no work, just like lair Mohammed.”(www.naija247news.com).

