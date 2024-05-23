Menu
International Breweries Opens Rights Issue, Seeks To Raise N588 Billion

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

International Breweries opened its N588 billion rights issue programme on May 21, 2024.

The brewer seeks to issue 161,172,395,100 new ordinary shares of 2 kobo each at an offer price of N3.65 per share.

According to the rights issue circular, the terms include six new ordinary shares for every share held by existing shareholders. The programme is expected to run until June 10, 2024.

Currently, International Breweries has 26,862,069,000 fully issued shares, with its share price at N3.99. Thus, the offer price of N3.65 for the new shares represents a modest 9% haircut, considering the number of shares to be issued.

The group’s share capital is N13.43 billion. However, if the new shares are fully issued, the share capital is set to increase to N16.65 billion. And the group’s total equity is expected to increase from the current N5.35 billion to N593.63 billion.

This is coming less than four years after the group raised N165 billion in a rights issue in 2020. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
