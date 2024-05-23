Menu
Nigeria

House Of Reps Urge FG, Army To Re-open Banex Plaza

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Nigerian Army to re-open the Banex Plaza in Abuja for the resumption of business activities

Two soldiers were reportedly beaten on Saturday, May 18, 2024, by traders at the plaza, forcing the army to shut down the place in protest against the ill-treatment of its personnel.

The Nigerian army swiftly deployed its men to guard the place, thus paralysing business activities in the area.

Moving a motion of urgent national importance on the floor of the House on Thursday, the lawmaker representing the Badagry Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Whingan Oluwaseun called for the use of modern technology like surveillance and closed-circuit television, to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack

Oluwaseun said, “There is a growing concern about the excessive dependence on conventional, heavy-handed approaches in civil matters, leading to avoidable disruptions.

“The House expresses concerns regarding the improper deployment of military personnel in civilian affairs, diverting their focus from their core responsibility of national defence.

“The House highlights the Okuama crisis in Delta State where 17 soldiers were reportedly killed during a peacekeeping mission, resulting in substantial military retaliation and extensive damage.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
