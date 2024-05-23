Fire Guts Kaduna Government Secretariat

May 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some offices in the Kaduna State Government Secretariat located on Independence Way have been destroyed by a fire outbreak in the facility.

According to an eyewitness, Malam Ibrahim Mohammed, a civil servant with the state government, the fire started at about 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

He said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but it was suspected to have been triggered by a power surge.

He said no life was lost, adding that only office furniture and some other equipment got burnt.

The government has not released any official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.(www.naija247news.com).

