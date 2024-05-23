Menu
Retail & Households inflation

Diesel Prices in Nigeria Surge by 68.01% Year-on-Year, Reaching N1,415.06 per Litre in April 2024

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its latest data on Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) prices, revealing a significant increase of 68.01% compared to the previous year. According to the NBS Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch for April 2024, the average retail price soared to N1,415.06 per litre.

Month-on-month (MoM), diesel prices also experienced a notable uptick, rising by 5.51% from N1,341.16 in March 2024.

A detailed analysis of state-level data uncovered considerable disparities in diesel prices across Nigeria. Taraba State emerged with the highest average price at N1,742.46 per litre, trailed closely by Bauchi State at N1,669.63 and Borno State at N1,652.61. These figures underscored regional differences in fuel costs influenced by factors like transportation, supply logistics, and local demand.

Conversely, Niger State, Kogi State, and Adamawa State reported the lowest diesel prices in April 2024. Niger State registered the lowest price at N1,023.00 per litre, followed by Kogi State at N1,152.50 and Adamawa State at N1,257.50 per litre.

Examining the zonal distribution, the North East zone recorded the highest average price at N1,553.80 per litre, while the North Central Zone reported the lowest average price at N1,307.21 per litre.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

