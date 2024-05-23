By 2100, Lagos-Abidjan Coastline to House 40 Million Inhabitants Amidst Infrastructure Boom

Lagos Population Surge: Expected to Reach 24.5 Million by 2035

Curious about why the West African coast is capturing the attention of investors worldwide? Spanning 600 kilometers from Ghana to Benin and reaching Lagos, this stretch of coastline is on the brink of becoming the cornerstone of tomorrow’s world. Join us as we uncover the driving forces behind this pivotal transformation.

In the annals of global urban evolution, a once-overlooked coastal fringe is now emerging as the epicenter of the planet’s future. Staggering demographic projections reveal West Africa as the focal point of an impending urban transformation. With nearly 40% of the world’s population estimated to reside in Africa by the century’s end, the continent is destined to lead urbanization on an unprecedented scale.

While global population growth has slowed since the 1960s, sub-Saharan Africa’s population continues to surge at a rate of 2.7% annually. This region’s high growth rate positions it as a key player in shaping the future urban landscape. At the convergence of this demographic revolution lies the West African coastline, stretching from Lagos to Abidjan, poised for unprecedented transformation.

Major cities along this coastline, once modest, are now projected to accommodate a cumulative population of 40 million inhabitants within a decade. Abidjan, with its projected 8.3 million inhabitants, is set to rival iconic megacities such as New York. Lagos, one of Africa’s most populous cities, experiences rapid population growth, with 5,000 daily migrants. By 2035, Lagos could reach 24.5 million inhabitants, with projections indicating that by 2100, the Lagos-Abidjan stretch will become the largest continuous and densely populated urban area on the planet, housing nearly half a billion people.

This West African coastline embodies a new era of power and influence in the global landscape. As highlighted by Howard W. French, a professor at Columbia University, Africa is emerging as the driver of future urbanization. It’s precisely along this coastline that the most significant transformations will manifest.

Many experts believe that this region of Africa will become a future megalopolis, accommodating up to 40 million people in its major cities within a decade. The population of this coastal region could reach 51 million inhabitants by 2035, comparable to global megacities like the Northeastern United States Corridor.

Historical comparisons with urbanization patterns in regions like New York and Tokyo-Osaka highlight the potential impact of the West African coastline on global urbanization. Just as these regions became centers of urbanization in the past, the Lagos-Abidjan corridor is poised to shape the urban landscape of the future.

To accommodate this unprecedented growth, significant infrastructure projects are underway across the region. From highways and ports to metro systems and urban developments, investments are pouring in to support the burgeoning population.

However, this demographic expansion also brings economic challenges. Despite significant GDP growth, GDP per capita in sub-Saharan Africa has only modestly increased. Uneven economic growth raises questions about the continent’s ability to meet the needs of its expanding population.

Moreover, the region’s colonial history and political dynamics pose additional challenges to harmonious development. Linguistic and monetary disparities rooted in colonial legacies create obstacles to regional cooperation and effective governance.

Yet, despite these challenges, the prospects for the future of urbanization in West Africa are promising. By overcoming historical divisions and fostering dynamic regional cooperation, the region can fully harness its potential to become a driver of economic growth and prosperity for its citizens.

In conclusion, the West African coastline is much more than just a developing region; it is poised to become the epicenter of the future world. For visionary investors, turning away from this emerging region would mean missing an unprecedented opportunity in global urban and economic history.

