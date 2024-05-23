Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Biden and Ruto Announce $250 Million in Green Energy Investments and Debt Relief for Kenya

By: The Editor

Date:

May 23 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Kenyan President William Ruto are set to announce significant investments in green energy and health manufacturing in Kenya, along with a plan to reduce the nation’s debt burden, a senior U.S. administration official revealed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Ruto arrived in the U.S. on Wednesday for a three-day state visit that includes bilateral talks with Biden on Thursday, followed by an opulent state dinner in the evening. This visit marks the sixth state visit hosted by the Biden administration and the first for an African president since 2008.

Africa’s political landscape has experienced upheaval due to recent military coups, wars, and contested elections, increasing the influence of U.S. rivals China and Russia. Biden aims to bolster ties with Kenya to help stabilize the continent and advance U.S. interests.

On Thursday, Biden will designate Kenya as a major non-NATO ally, making it the first sub-Saharan African country to receive this status. Currently, 18 countries hold this designation, including Israel, Brazil, and the Philippines.

The leaders will also unveil new U.S.-backed investments in green energy and health manufacturing, alongside a comprehensive plan to reduce Kenya’s substantial debt, most of which is owed to China. A senior administration official stated that the U.S. would announce $250 million in new investments in Kenya through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, including $180 million for a significant affordable housing project. This will bring the agency’s portfolio in Kenya to over $1 billion.

Additionally, the humanitarian crisis in Haiti will be a focus, as Kenya prepares to deploy 1,000 paramilitary officers to the Caribbean country as part of a U.N.-led effort to curb gang violence and hunger.

Biden plans an official visit to Africa in February, post-U.S. presidential election, indicating confidence in his re-election. He had pledged to visit Africa in 2023, but the trip did not occur.

Ruto will be honored at a state dinner featuring a menu of heirloom tomato soup, butter-poached lobster, smoked beef short ribs, and a white chocolate dessert. The dinner will be illuminated by 1,000 candles, with entertainment provided by country singer Brad Paisley and the Howard University Gospel Choir, reflecting Ruto’s musical interests.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NASCON grows turnover by 37%, assures Shareholders of Continuous Growth, Value Creation
Next article
Kano State Assembly Dissolves All Emirate Councils, Citing Governor’s Authority to Appoint New Emirs
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Okomu Oil Seeks Govt, Stakeholders Support Amidst Bandits Attacks

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of Okumu Oil Palm...

Investors Lose N290bn as NGX Delists Arbico Plc

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) says...

20 States in United States remove degree requirements from government jobs

The Editor The Editor -
Over the past two years, more than 20 states...

“I did not announce a ban on smoking and ritual scenes in movies – NFCVB Chief

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Executive Director of the National...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Okomu Oil Seeks Govt, Stakeholders Support Amidst Bandits Attacks

Business News 0
May 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of Okumu Oil Palm...

Investors Lose N290bn as NGX Delists Arbico Plc

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
May 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) says...

20 States in United States remove degree requirements from government jobs

Colleges 0
Over the past two years, more than 20 states...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Okomu Oil Seeks Govt, Stakeholders Support Amidst Bandits Attacks

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0