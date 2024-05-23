Banky W Thank God As He Survives Fourth Cancer Surgery

May 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has undergone a fourth cancer surgery.

The Made For You crooner, In a heartfelt post on his Instagram page on Thursday, expressed gratitude to God for his recovery.

Banky W thanked his wife, family, friends, and pastors for their unwavering support and prayers, as well as his medical team, Dr. Onyewu and Dr. Adenuga, for their expertise and care.

Sharing a video he wrote, “Christ 4 – Cancer Tumors 0

“Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.

“Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.

“Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus’ name.

“Appreciating the gifted hands and minds of my doctors, Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery, and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare and the teams that support them.

“We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus’ name.

“”And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28.

“#TestimonyTime #SonOfGod #Survivor #TheStoryContinues #WeWhat #WeMove.” (www.naija247news.com).

