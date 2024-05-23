Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Banky W Thank God As He Survives Fourth Cancer Surgery

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has undergone a fourth cancer surgery.

The Made For You crooner, In a heartfelt post on his Instagram page on Thursday, expressed gratitude to God for his recovery.

Banky W thanked his wife, family, friends, and pastors for their unwavering support and prayers, as well as his medical team, Dr. Onyewu and Dr. Adenuga, for their expertise and care.

Sharing a video he wrote, “Christ 4 – Cancer Tumors 0

“Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.

“Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.

“Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus’ name.

“Appreciating the gifted hands and minds of my doctors, Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery, and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare and the teams that support them.

“We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus’ name.

“”And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28.

“#TestimonyTime #SonOfGod #Survivor #TheStoryContinues #WeWhat #WeMove.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Kenya Signs $3.6 Billion Deal with U.S. infrastructure investment manager to Build Nairobi-Mombasa Highway
Next article
Nigeria Expects $20 Billion Investment Surge in Oil Sector Following New Policies
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

House Of Reps Urge FG, Army To Re-open Banex Plaza

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The House of Representatives on Thursday...

Diesel Prices in Nigeria Surge by 68.01% Year-on-Year, Reaching N1,415.06 per Litre in April 2024

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its latest...

Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes over ‘money rituals’ ban in Nollywood

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo...

U.S Backed Kenya-Haiti Deployment Faces Equipment Shortages As Criticism Mounts

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Kenya-Haiti Deployment: A Bid to Avert Haiti's Impending...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

House Of Reps Urge FG, Army To Re-open Banex Plaza

Nigeria 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The House of Representatives on Thursday...

Diesel Prices in Nigeria Surge by 68.01% Year-on-Year, Reaching N1,415.06 per Litre in April 2024

Retail & Households inflation 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its latest...

Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes over ‘money rituals’ ban in Nollywood

Lifestyle News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading