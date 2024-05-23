Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Bank of Industry Grows Profit by 118% to N153 Billion

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Bank of Industry (BOI) said its profit before tax increased from N70.7 billion to N153.81 billion, the highest in the bank’s history. According to the bank, this represents 117.69 percent. The Chairman of the Shareholders Committee, Malam Muhammed Bala, said this at the 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the Transcorp Hilton, on Wednesday in Abuja.

BoI has continued its impressive financial performance, showcasing a year of remarkable growth and achievements. This is despite the significant global and local economic challenges it faced in the period under review.

“In furtherance of its drive to boost job creation through its interventions, the BoI significantly increased its disbursements to large, medium, small, and micro enterprises.

“The bank, in doing so, advanced its credit to N496.717 billion to 75,809 beneficiaries. These efforts have had a substantial socio-economic impact, creating approximately 2,198,953 direct and indirect jobs across the country,’’ Bala said.

The bank’s total assets surged by an impressive 64.6 percent, escalating from N2.37 trillion to N3.91 trillion. According to him, this underscores the bank’s commitment to enhance its financial foundation and expand its capacity to support Nigeria’s industrial sector.

Bala said the bank’s loans and advances increased by 41.5 percent, rising to N1.14 trillion and N803.6 billion, respectively, due to increased interventions and disbursements to enterprises. He said this reflected the BoI’s ongoing efforts to provide essential financial support to businesses across various sectors.

“The bank’s total equity grew by 57.7 percent from N427 billion to N678 billion, reinforcing the institution’s financial stability and capacity for future investments,’’ he said. On BoI’s outlook for the coming year, the chairman said the bank would continue to implement its medium-term corporate strategy for 2022–2024.

“Thereby, effectively sustaining the trajectory of supporting Nigeria’s industrial growth,. This is subsequent to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and in tandem with the National Development Plan (2021-2025).

Also speaking, BoI Managing Director, Dr Olasupo Olusi, said during the period under review, the bank had empowered Nigerian enterprises, especially the micro and small ones, to remain in operation sustainably.

Olusi said this was done through the bank’s disbursement lines and managed intervention programmes. He listed the programmes to include the Smallholder Farmer Financing Product, MSMEs Distributor Finance Programme, Fintech/Digital Lending Product, Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery, and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES).

He said Business Resilience Assistance for Value-Adding Enterprises (BRAVE) was also part of the programmes, among others. “The BoI’s continued focus on strategic lending and investment in critical sectors has been instrumental in achieving these outstanding results.

“As the bank looks to the future, it remains dedicated to leveraging its financial strength to support the industrialisation and economic transformation of Nigeria,’’ he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
International Breweries Opens Rights Issue, Seeks To Raise N588 Billion
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

International Breweries Opens Rights Issue, Seeks To Raise N588 Billion

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. International Breweries opened its N588 billion...

NIBSS: Deployed PoS terminals across Nigeria hit 2.7 million in March 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The number of Point of Sales...

Naira Depreciates To N1,495/$ In Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira on Wednesday, depreciated in...

Stock Market Sheds N89bn, All Share Index Down by 0.16%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was a bearish session on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

International Breweries Opens Rights Issue, Seeks To Raise N588 Billion

Companies & Markets 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. International Breweries opened its N588 billion...

NIBSS: Deployed PoS terminals across Nigeria hit 2.7 million in March 2024

Business News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The number of Point of Sales...

Naira Depreciates To N1,495/$ In Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira on Wednesday, depreciated in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading