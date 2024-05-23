Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has swiftly appointed Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as the interim president and announced five days of national mourning following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The helicopter carrying Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials crashed on Sunday near the border with Azerbaijan, where they had been meeting President Ilham Aliyev. The incident was initially reported as a hard landing in foggy conditions. State media confirmed that all eight people on board the Bell 212 helicopter were killed. The Iranian Red Crescent has since recovered the bodies, and search operations have concluded.

The crash site, located in a steep valley in a green mountain range in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, was shown in footage released by the IRNA news agency. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, but the aircraft, purchased in the early 2000s, was part of a fleet facing a shortage of parts due to Western sanctions.

President Raisi, 63, a hardline cleric and key conservative leader, had been considered a potential successor to the supreme leader. His death leaves a significant void in Iran’s leadership. The country’s state TV and affiliated news outlets reported that Raisi’s funeral will take place on Tuesday in Tabriz.

Global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Syrian President Bashar Assad, have offered their condolences. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remarked that the situation is being monitored but noted no immediate regional security impacts.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also expressed profound grief over the tragedy, describing Raisi as a leader deeply committed to Iran’s development. Tinubu extended his condolences to the families of the bereaved and assured the Iranian nation of Nigeria’s support and prayers during this period of mourning.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...