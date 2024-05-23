Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning

By: Naija247news

Date:

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has swiftly appointed Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as the interim president and announced five days of national mourning following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The helicopter carrying Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials crashed on Sunday near the border with Azerbaijan, where they had been meeting President Ilham Aliyev. The incident was initially reported as a hard landing in foggy conditions. State media confirmed that all eight people on board the Bell 212 helicopter were killed. The Iranian Red Crescent has since recovered the bodies, and search operations have concluded.

The crash site, located in a steep valley in a green mountain range in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, was shown in footage released by the IRNA news agency. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, but the aircraft, purchased in the early 2000s, was part of a fleet facing a shortage of parts due to Western sanctions.

President Raisi, 63, a hardline cleric and key conservative leader, had been considered a potential successor to the supreme leader. His death leaves a significant void in Iran’s leadership. The country’s state TV and affiliated news outlets reported that Raisi’s funeral will take place on Tuesday in Tabriz.

Global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Syrian President Bashar Assad, have offered their condolences. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remarked that the situation is being monitored but noted no immediate regional security impacts.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also expressed profound grief over the tragedy, describing Raisi as a leader deeply committed to Iran’s development. Tinubu extended his condolences to the families of the bereaved and assured the Iranian nation of Nigeria’s support and prayers during this period of mourning.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run
Next article
“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has...

MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run

The Editor The Editor -
A spokesperson for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party),...

Fire Guts Kaduna Government Secretariat

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some offices in the Kaduna State...

Fubara, Makinde, Mba leads PDP Heavyweights storm Abia for Senator Wabara’s Grand Reception

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
A grand civic reception for former Senate President and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

Lifestyle News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has...

MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run

Democracy Africa 0
A spokesperson for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party),...

Fire Guts Kaduna Government Secretariat

Nigeria Metro News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some offices in the Kaduna State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0