Anambra 2025: Sir Paul Chukwuma Vows to Unseat Gov.Soludo Under APC Banner

In a bid to secure the APC gubernatorial ticket in the 2025 elections, Sir Paul Chukwuma, the former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is determined to unseat the incumbent Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. Chukwuma, a founding member of the party in Anambra, made this declaration during a consultative meeting with party leaders at Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

During the meeting led by state party chairman Chief Basil Ejidike, Chukwuma affirmed his commitment to elevating the APC’s standing in Anambra and the entire South-East region. He pledged extensive support, financial backing, and organizational reinforcement to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.

As part of his efforts, Chukwuma announced the donation of a new state secretariat, three zonal offices, and grassroots offices across the state. He emphasized the need for unity and proactive engagement among party members to secure victory in the 2025 elections.

The state chairman, Ejidike, commended Chukwuma’s dedication to the party and expressed gratitude for his contributions at all levels.

