Menu
Search
Subscribe
Flying Eagles

Ademola Lookman’s Hat-Trick Secures Historic Europa League Victory for Atalanta

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, delivered a breathtaking hat-trick as Atalanta shattered Bayer Leverkusen’s 51-match unbeaten streak, clinching a resounding 3-0 triumph in the Europa League final.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lookman’s stellar performance not only marked a historic moment in European football but also secured Atalanta’s first continental trophy in 61 years, solidifying his place as a hero for the Italian side.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie
Next article
US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Japan reacts to Chinese threat over Taiwan

Naija247news Naija247news -
Japan has issued a complaint against the Chinese ambassador...

Israel’s immunity cracks as Hague goes after Netanyahu

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian from Germany working...

European countries’ recognition of Palestine deepens Israeli isolation

Naija247news Naija247news -
earn more aboutRefinitiv Reuters home GO My View Following Saved Middle East European countries' recognition of...

US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says

NAN NAN -
WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Japan reacts to Chinese threat over Taiwan

Geopolitics 0
Japan has issued a complaint against the Chinese ambassador...

Israel’s immunity cracks as Hague goes after Netanyahu

Geopolitics 0
By Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian from Germany working...

European countries’ recognition of Palestine deepens Israeli isolation

Geopolitics 0
earn more aboutRefinitiv Reuters home GO My View Following Saved Middle East European countries' recognition of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading