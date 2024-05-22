Unilever Nigeria appoints Bolaji Balogun as independent non-executive director and chairman of the board

May 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unilever Nigeria Plc. has announced the appointments of Mr. Bolaji Balogun as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, and Ms. Ngozi Edozien as Independent Non-Executive Director.

The appointments took effect from May 16, 2024.

Mr. Balogun is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham. He has over thirty-five years of experience in investment banking, investing, and mobile telecommunications. Chapel Hill Denham, which he founded in April 2005, is Nigeria’s leading investment bank.

Ms. Edozien is a business professional with over 35 years of global leadership experience spanning Management Consulting, General Management, Private Equity/Venture Capital, Finance, Sustainability, and Strategic Planning/Business Development in multi-national companies in Europe, the USA, and Africa.

Speaking on the appointments, the Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne said,

“As a centenary old business and the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, we are pleased to strengthen our board with these seasoned professionals.

We are confident they will add immense value to accelerate our growth following our outstanding results in 2023. I am also happy to report that our Board represents a diverse group of Independent Non-Executive Directors, in line with our unique values at Unilever.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Balogun said, “Unilever is part of the fabric of Nigeria’s history and has contributed to Nigeria’s development, over the years. I am honoured to join the Board and look forward to working with my Board colleagues, Management and Staff of Unilever to continue to build its heritage and delivering greater value to all of our stakeholders.”

The Board of Directors and Management Team congratulate Mr Balogun and Ms Edozien on their appointments and wish them success as they assume their new positions.(www.naija247news.com).

