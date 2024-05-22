Menu
Unilever Nigeria appoints Bolaji Balogun as independent non-executive director and chairman of the board

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unilever Nigeria Plc. has announced the appointments of Mr. Bolaji Balogun as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, and Ms. Ngozi Edozien as Independent Non-Executive Director.

The appointments took effect from May 16, 2024.

Mr. Balogun is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham. He has over thirty-five years of experience in investment banking, investing, and mobile telecommunications. Chapel Hill Denham, which he founded in April 2005, is Nigeria’s leading investment bank.

Ms. Edozien is a business professional with over 35 years of global leadership experience spanning Management Consulting, General Management, Private Equity/Venture Capital, Finance, Sustainability, and Strategic Planning/Business Development in multi-national companies in Europe, the USA, and Africa.

Speaking on the appointments, the Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne said,

“As a centenary old business and the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, we are pleased to strengthen our board with these seasoned professionals.

We are confident they will add immense value to accelerate our growth following our outstanding results in 2023. I am also happy to report that our Board represents a diverse group of Independent Non-Executive Directors, in line with our unique values at Unilever.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Balogun said, “Unilever is part of the fabric of Nigeria’s history and has contributed to Nigeria’s development, over the years. I am honoured to join the Board and look forward to working with my Board colleagues, Management and Staff of Unilever to continue to build its heritage and delivering greater value to all of our stakeholders.”

The Board of Directors and Management Team congratulate Mr Balogun and Ms Edozien on their appointments and wish them success as they assume their new positions.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

