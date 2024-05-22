Menu
U.S condemns Palestine Statehood by European countries

“US Against Ireland, Spain, and Norway’s ‘Unilateral Recognition’ of Palestinian State”

The Biden administration believes that these recognitions are not the appropriate way to approach a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict¹.

Israel has also expressed its opposition to unilateral recognition, emphasizing that any resolution regarding Palestinians should come from direct negotiations without preconditions⁴⁵.

The situation remains complex, with various perspectives on how best to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

