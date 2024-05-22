Menu
Toyota Names Nestle, Others as Best Customers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Toyota Nigeria Limited has named Nestle Nigeria Plc as the winner of its Evergreen Customer of 2023.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, at a ceremony held in Lagos to celebrate the customers.

Nestle was announced as the winner among the teeming Toyota customers, having purchased the highest cumulative number of new Toyota vehicles consistently within five years (2019–2023) from the TNL-accredited dealers.

As the Evergreen customer, Nestle was rewarded with office equipment worth about N10m as well as a cash award of N5m.

Roxcon Nigeria Limited and Zenith International Bank also received N3m and N2m, respectively, for emerging as first runner-up and second runner-up in the 2023 TNL customer purchase assessment.

The chairman of Toyota congratulated the winners and thanked them for their loyalty to the Toyota brand and the company.

He urged others to take a clue from the winners, adding that the company would be giving a vehicle to the 2024 winner.

The Managing Director of Toyota, Kunle Ade-Ojo, stated that the idea behind the annual awards was to appreciate customers’ loyalty to the brand.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
