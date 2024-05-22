Menu
Tiwa Savage Praises Ayra Starr, Encourages Bold Fashion Choices

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has voiced her admiration for fellow artist Ayra Starr, praising her talent and supporting her bold fashion choices.

In a recent interview with Kiss FM in the UK, Savage expressed her deep admiration for the young Afrobeats star, describing herself as “obsessed” with Starr’s music and authenticity.

“I love Ayra [Starr]. I’m obsessed with her. She’s amazing and genuine, too,” Savage said. She reflected on her own experiences of facing criticism early in her career for her provocative fashion and lyrics, noting the parallels with Starr’s current situation.

Savage addressed the backlash Starr has received for wearing short skirts, urging the rising star to embrace her style even more confidently. “It makes me emotional because when I started, I got criticized a lot for dressing too sexy and my lyrics being too risky,” Savage recalled.

Standing firmly in support of Starr, Savage dismissed the critics’ disapproval and encouraged the young singer to go even bolder with her fashion choices. “So, seeing someone like Ayra now… If I see her wearing the short skirts as they [critics] say, I’m like, ‘Make it shorter,’” Savage remarked.

Despite facing scrutiny, Ayra Starr continues to make a significant impact on the global music scene. Savage highlighted Starr’s resilience and exceptional talent, concluding, “And she looks amazing, she’s extremely talented. Yeah, she’s a star.”

