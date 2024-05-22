Menu
Tinubu inherited a nation in disarray – Atiku Abubakar

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 22,2024.

Activist and political analyst Atiku Abubakar has said that President Bola Tinubu inherited a nation in disarray, economically, politically and security-wise.

He said this during an interview on Arise Television’s News Day, insisting the president is on track and requires time to address the issues inherited from the previous administration.

According to him: “The President, in my opinion, has done well. This is because he met a country in disarray, economically, politically and security-wise. But he has been able to put things in proper perspective, even though we expect him to do some more.

“But in my opinion, the President is on track because he has shown so far that he is a listening President with so many actions he has taken so far.

“His policies are well conceived but in the implementation, there are some things that should have been done differently.

"But the good thing is that the President is listening and anything that needs to be corrected will be corrected because he has shown capacity in leadership so far."



