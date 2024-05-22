Spain, Ireland, and Norway Recognize Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Crisis*

Spain, Ireland, and Norway announced on Wednesday their decision to recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, marking a significant step towards fulfilling a long-held Palestinian aspiration. This move comes amid international outrage over the civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip following Israel’s offensive.

The almost simultaneous decisions by two European Union countries and Norway may generate momentum for other EU countries to recognize a Palestinian state and could lead to further steps at the United Nations, deepening Israel’s isolation. Malta and Slovenia, also members of the 27-nation European Union, may follow suit.

Currently, around 140 out of 190 countries represented at the U.N. have recognized a Palestinian state.

### Why Does It Matter?

The 1948 U.N. decision that created Israel envisaged a neighboring Palestinian state, but control of the Palestinian territories remains divided, and bids for U.N. membership have been denied for over 70 years. Western countries, including the United States and Britain, have supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel as a solution to the Middle East conflict but insist that Palestinian statehood should come through a negotiated settlement. There have been no substantive negotiations since 2009.

### Why Now?

Diplomatic pressure on Israel has increased as the conflict with Hamas stretches into its eighth month. On May 11, the U.N. General Assembly voted to grant new “rights and privileges” to Palestine, signaling growing international support for full voting membership. Currently, the Palestinian Authority holds observer status.

In March, leaders from Spain, Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia indicated they were considering recognizing a Palestinian state as a “positive contribution” toward ending the conflict. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez emphasized that this recognition is not against the Israeli people but is an act in favor of peace, justice, and moral consistency.

### Implications of Recognition

While dozens of countries have recognized Palestine, none of the major Western powers have done so. The recognition by Spain, Ireland, and Norway would mark a significant accomplishment for the Palestinians, conferring international legitimacy on their struggle. However, little is likely to change on the ground in the short term, as peace talks remain stalled, and Israel’s government remains opposed to Palestinian statehood.

### Israel’s Response

Israel reacted swiftly on Wednesday by recalling its ambassadors to Ireland, Norway, and Spain. The Israeli government condemned the recognition of Palestinian statehood, arguing that it rewards Hamas for its attacks and undermines the negotiation process. Israel insists that all issues should be resolved through negotiations and often responds to foreign decisions against its interests by summoning ambassadors and imposing measures on the Palestinians, such as freezing tax transfers.

### Who Recognizes Palestine as a State?

Approximately 140 countries, more than two-thirds of the United Nations’ membership, have already recognized Palestine. Some major powers are reconsidering their stance amid the international outcry over the consequences of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in over 35,000 Palestinian deaths according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that no recognition could occur while Hamas remains in Gaza, but it could happen during Israeli negotiations with Palestinian leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron indicated in February that recognizing a Palestinian state is not “taboo” for France.

