Social Media Influencer Verydarkman Remanded in Police Custody on Cyberstalking Charges

A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded social media influencer and blogger Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, in police custody after the police opposed his bail application.

SaharaReporters obtained police charge sheets on Wednesday, revealing that Verydarkman was arraigned on five counts of cyberstalking. The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

During the hearing, the police prosecuting team informed Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court that they required more time to respond to the bail application. The court granted their request. The police prosecution initially moved to have the blogger remanded in prison custody, but his lawyers successfully applied for him to be kept in police custody instead. Consequently, he was taken to the National Cybercrime Centre.

The charges against Verydarkman include:

1. **Count 1:** Posting offensive and false information about Iyabo Ojo on Instagram, alleging an indecent relationship with her daughter, which is considered cyberstalking under section 24 (1)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

2. **Count 3:** Posting false information about King Tonto Dikeh, accusing her of criminal conversion of funds and being behind the Gistlover blog, intending to cause annoyance and harm, contrary to section 24 (1)(b) of the Cybercrime Act.

3. **Count 4:** Posting false allegations that senior police officials and lawmakers were engaging in indecent acts with Bobrisky, aiming to cause annoyance and harm, also under section 24 (1)(b) of the Cybercrime Act.

4. **Count 5:** Claiming that Bobrisky was pimping young boys to senators and senior police officers, again intended to cause annoyance and harm, under section 24 (1)(b) of the Cybercrime Act.

Recently, Verydarkman had criticized the Nigerian police for not arresting controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, after Bobrisky was awarded Best Dressed Female at a Nollywood event. The police stated that there was no law against cross-dressing and no proof of same-sex relations.

In April, the police stated that their case against Verydarkman was ongoing. The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mentioned on Channels Television’s Politics Today that the delayed release of Verydarkman from detention was based on a court order. SaharaReporters had reported that Verydarkman was arrested following multiple petitions against his online conduct.

