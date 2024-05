Russia and Africa Yet to Break Multitude of Business Barriers

By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

The scramble for entrepreneurial influence in Africa by global players is a

geopolitical reality. In order to be part of this geopolitical arena, foreign corporate

business players have been devising different approaches and pathways for

revitalizing investment partnership and strengthening cooperation with potential

African partners, says Louis Gouend, founder of Hello Africa and founding

Executive Director of the African Business Club.

In this interview taken by Kestér Kenn Klomegâh late May 2024, Louis Gouend

further gives useful insights into the dynamics why Russia and Africa ultimately

have to engage in business and economic sectors, to expand cooperation in both

regions, and seriously address the existing challenges facing entrepreneurs in

Russia and Africa. Here are the interview excerpts.

How would you characterize the level of business cooperation between

Russia and Africa?

Louis Gouend: In recent years, business relations between Russia and Africa have

acquired new dynamics. Russia is actively seeking opportunities to strengthen

economic ties outside traditional Western markets, and Africa is attractive as a

region experiencing rapid economic growth and rich natural resources. In this

case, special attention is paid to sectors such as energy, mining, agriculture and

educational projects. Russian companies are actively investing in mineral resource

development projects, and are also entering the agricultural sector of some African

countries.

ln your expert point of view, what are the basic challenges that

currently confronting businesses on both sides?

LG: There are several key difficulties that complicate business interaction between

Russia and Africa. These are, first of all, differences in business culture and legal

regulation, which complicate the process of doing business. Logistics challenges,

including the difficulty of transporting goods over long distances and across

multiple borders, also pose additional obstacles. The bureaucracy can be sluggish,

and corruption in some African countries makes the situation worse.

Another barrier is lack of knowledge. On one hand, Russian companies lack

knowledge of the environment and available high-quality analytical materials

about the African market, its specifics and risks. On the other hand, African

entrepreneurs and consumers have virtually no knowledge about Russian products

and coroprate business services. The main problem now is not funding, but the

lack of sufficient knowledge and contacts. One of the options for resolving this

issue is to increase Russian business missions to Africa, which will help promote

Russian goods and technologies on the African market. And vice versa, in terms of

bilateral cooperation.

Another factor limiting exports to Africa is the lack of special investment

agreements and lack of regulation in this direction. When we talk about

investment activity, the question arises about the lack of investment protection

agreements. Their absence prevents Russian companies from insuring

investments, which obviously prevents them from exporting to Africa.

Our club members are mainly representatives of various African diaspora who live

or studied in Russia and have been operating businesses in Russia or Africa. They

know the mentality and culture of both sides, and they have strong ties with both

sides, allowing them to be reliable bridges between Africa and Russia.

We work with African chambers of commerce, embassies, diaspora

representatives, as well as other regional associations and export companies.

Stakeholders include large and small businesses from Russia and Africa, various

industry associations, government agencies and diplomatic missions. To improve

business cooperation, the club plans to develop knowledge exchange programs,

conduct business forums and master classes, and create special working groups to

discuss specific issues and problems.

Why the creation of an African Business Club (ABC) becomes

necessary only now and what are its main goals?

LG: The growth of economic activity and the increase in the number of bilateral

projects between Russia and Africa required the creation of a platform to facilitate

these interactions. The African Business Club aims to be a platform where

entrepreneurs can share knowledge, network, explore new opportunities and solve

emerging problems together. The club’s main goals include strengthening trade

relations, stimulating investment and technological exchange.

Our clients value us because, first of all, we help adapt the work of a foreign

company to Russian realities, organize and debug many business processes within

various aspects and support the foreign company as a reliable partner. Companies

planning to invest in African economies will need strong ties to the African

government and partnerships with local businesses. How to contact the right

people? We are ready to help with this issue.

We offer advisory services to small, medium and global companies that want to

invest in the African continent. Thus, we promote entrepreneurship and help

create new trade ties between Russia and Africa. We attract potential investors

interested in financing projects in the African private sector. We create online

access to market research resources and relevant business contacts in Africa. We

publish position papers covering issues related to trade with Africa, investment,

regulation, policy and industry content.

The number of Russian companies wishing to enter the African market is growing

regularly, and this confirms our intentions to promote the development of bilateral

economic relations. On the other hand, we can note an increase in the number of

African companies wishing to develop close cooperation with their Russian

partners.

We offer a wide range of services for Russian companies entering the African

market. This includes market research, selection of partner companies, assistance

in organizing a business, personnel search, including offers for Russian citizens to

work in African companies.

Who are your current stakeholders and members? And how do you

plan to develop a common approach to increasing the level of business

cooperation between the two regions?

Why is the presence of African business in the Russian Federation

extremely low?

LG: A combination of bureaucratic barriers, lack of awareness of the economic

environment and opportunities, complex legal and regulatory frameworks, and

relatively high market entry costs deter African companies from actively doing

business in Russia.

What complimentary roles can African diplomatic missions and

business associations play here?

LG: The club has already been negotiating to simplify procedures for African

investors and exporters, and assisting in the creation of reliable and effective

communication channels between African companies and Russian regulators. As a

two-way street, African diplomatic missions can also act as a bridge, helping to

overcome cultural and administrative barriers, and actively participate in the

activities of the club, supporting its multifaceted initiatives at various levels.

