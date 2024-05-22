Menu
South South

Rivers State House Confirms Eight Commissioner Nominees

By: The Editor

Date:

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, has screened and confirmed eight Commissioner Designates for the State Executive Council.

This action followed a letter from Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which Speaker Oko-Jumbo read on the House floor today, requesting the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

The confirmed nominees are Prince Charles Bekee, Mr. Collins Onunwo, Mr. Solomon Eke, Engineer Basoene Joshua Benibo, Dr. Peter Medee, Mr. Elloka Tasie Amadi, Mr. Tambari Sydney Gbara, and Dr. Ovy Orluideye Chinedum Chukwuma.

During the screening, the nominees pledged to bring their extensive experience to the administration of Governor Fubara. Specifically, Mr. Solomon Eke, Engineer Basoene Joshua Benibo, Dr. Peter Medee, and Prince Charles Bekee emphasized their commitment to adding value and driving transformation within the state’s governance.

The Leader of the House, Sokari Goodboy Sokari, advocated for the confirmation of the nominees, citing their previous service in various capacities within the state. He then moved a motion to close the debate on the screening, which Deputy Speaker Adolphus Timothy Orubienimigha seconded.

Following this, Speaker Oko-Jumbo conducted a voice vote, and the House unanimously confirmed the nominees.

Speaker Oko-Jumbo also praised Governor Fubara for his significant achievements across Rivers State, highlighting his successful completion of numerous commendable projects.

The Editor
The Editor

