Rita Edochie Reacts After Yul Edochie Claimed Late Junior Pope Betrayed Him

May 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has slammed Yul Edochie for claiming that late actor, Junior Pope betrayed him.

Naija247news recall that Yul Edochie previously explained his absence from Junior Pope’s funeral, citing claims that Junior Pope had betrayed him multiple times while he was alive.

She expressed sadness over the inability to defend oneself or seek justice after passing, highlighting the cruelty that exists in human nature.

Her words:

“SOME THINGS ARE BETTER LEFT UNSAID, IT IS WELL.. MAY THE SOUL OF MY GREAT SON JUNIOR POPE START RESTING, BECAUSE IT IS GLARING HE HASN’T BEEN ALLOWED TO REST SINCE APRIL THE 10TH TILL NOW. TOO SADDENING, THERE IS NO DEFENCE AND SELF VINDICATION IN THE GRAVE THE HEART OF MAN IS LIKE A STONE, DEATH IS NOT EVEN ENOUGH TO SOFTEN IT MANA YA DI BA. REST ON JUNIOR POPE NWA M.”(www.naija247news.com).

