Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

President Tinubu Replaces Wike’s Ally OORBDA Managing Director Amid Controversy

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has removed Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), replacing him with Dr. Adedeji Ashiru. Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Woke, previously Chief of Staff to Minister of Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike during his tenure as governor of Rivers State, was appointed head of OORBDA on May 9, 2024. However, his appointment faced public backlash due to concerns over familiarity and regional representation.

Ngelale stated that Woke will now serve as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). The statement highlighted Woke’s qualifications, including a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering and extensive experience in environmental safety and operations at the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Dr. Adedeji Ashiru, the new MD of OORBDA, holds a Doctorate degree in Engineering from Commonwealth University, UK, and has a distinguished career leading a consortium of blue-chip companies.

The statement concluded, “The President expects the new Chief Executive Officers to deploy their competencies to these critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround, while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Former APC Vice Chairman Threatens Legal Action Over Party Constitution Violations
Next article
Nigerian Students Protest Teesside University’s Expulsion Amid Economic Crisis
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is under...

Nigeria’s Ex-president Obasanjo Urges African Leaders to Rethink Western-Inherited Democracy

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
### Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo called upon African leaders...

Organized Labour Lowers Minimum Wage Demand to N500,000 Amid Stalemate

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In an effort to expedite the ongoing negotiations on...

Tiwa Savage Praises Ayra Starr, Encourages Bold Fashion Choices

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has voiced her admiration for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Political parties 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is under...

Nigeria’s Ex-president Obasanjo Urges African Leaders to Rethink Western-Inherited Democracy

Democracy Africa 0
### Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo called upon African leaders...

Organized Labour Lowers Minimum Wage Demand to N500,000 Amid Stalemate

Data & News Analysis 0
In an effort to expedite the ongoing negotiations on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Gbenga Samson - 0