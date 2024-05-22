President Tinubu Replaces Wike’s Ally OORBDA Managing Director Amid Controversy

President Bola Tinubu has removed Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), replacing him with Dr. Adedeji Ashiru. Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Woke, previously Chief of Staff to Minister of Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike during his tenure as governor of Rivers State, was appointed head of OORBDA on May 9, 2024. However, his appointment faced public backlash due to concerns over familiarity and regional representation.

Ngelale stated that Woke will now serve as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). The statement highlighted Woke’s qualifications, including a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering and extensive experience in environmental safety and operations at the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Dr. Adedeji Ashiru, the new MD of OORBDA, holds a Doctorate degree in Engineering from Commonwealth University, UK, and has a distinguished career leading a consortium of blue-chip companies.

The statement concluded, “The President expects the new Chief Executive Officers to deploy their competencies to these critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround, while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations.”

