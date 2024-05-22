Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Police Rescue Abducted 2-Year-Old Child,11 Market Women In Kwara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A combined team of security men in Kwara State rescued 12 people among whom was a two-year-old child from the kidnappers on Monday.

The 11 market women, who went to Oke-Ode market in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State last Wednesday were waylaid and abducted at Oyi bridge in Yaaru/Olayinka village by kidnappers along Ajase-ipo/Oke-Ode road between 6p.m., and 7p.m., while they were returning from the market.

Sources hinted that the traders were from Offa, Yaaru in Kwara State and Ikirun in Osun State respectively.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, who confirmed the rescue operation to journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, said 12 persons, including a two-year-old child were rescued by the security team.

Toun said: “Eleven market women and a two-year-old child were rescued by the security team, which combed the forest in search of the kidnapped victims. All the victims have been rescued and released to their families.

“Some of those injured during the rescue operation were taken to the General Hospital, Share, Ifelodun council and have been discharged after the treatment.”

Also speaking on the incident, Coordinator of Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch, Olaitan Oyin-Zubair commended the joint security team for its efforts in rescuing all the people abducted by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Oyin-Zubair said: “The gallantry and steadfastness of hunters/vigilante on the successful rescue of all abductees in last Wednesday’s kidnapping along Ajassepo/Okeode Rd by Oyi bridge between Yaru-Olayinka in Ifelodun council of the state is commendable.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Over 200 Schools Register for Ecobank National Schools’ Team Chess Championship
Next article
Disco to Disconnect Unijos Over N80m Debt
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

My Administration Started Taking Decisions, Confronting Governance in February, Says Rivers Governor Fubara

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 22,2024. Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated that...

Again, CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of...

”I am a full-blooded Nigerian” – Zack Orji debunks rumour

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood legendary actor, Zack Orji, has...

Tinubu inherited a nation in disarray – Atiku Abubakar

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 22,2024. Activist and political analyst Atiku Abubakar has said...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

My Administration Started Taking Decisions, Confronting Governance in February, Says Rivers Governor Fubara

Politics & Govt News 0
May 22,2024. Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated that...

Again, CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%

Economy 0
May 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of...

”I am a full-blooded Nigerian” – Zack Orji debunks rumour

Lifestyle News 0
May 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood legendary actor, Zack Orji, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

My Administration Started Taking Decisions, Confronting Governance in February, Says Rivers...

Peter Okafor - 0