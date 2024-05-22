Palestine state recognition, reward for terror, Netanyahu fumes

Ireland, Spain, and Norway have recently announced their recognition of Palestine as a state, intending to support a **two-state solution** and push for peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This move has prompted swift reactions from Israel, which has recalled its ambassadors to these three European countries⁴⁵⁶.

Israeli Prime Minister **Benjamin Netanyahu** characterized the recognition as a “reward for terror,” particularly in light of the **October 7 attack** launched by Palestinian militant group **Hamas**, which sparked the ongoing Gaza war⁴. In response, Israel is recalling its envoys to Dublin, Oslo, and Madrid for “urgent consultations” and has also summoned the three European ambassadors for a rebuke⁴.

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief, **Josep Borrell**, expressed his intention to work with the bloc’s 27 members “to promote a common EU position based on a two-state solution”⁴. Meanwhile, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, **Itamar Ben Gvir**, criticized the recognition, stating that it rewarded “murderers and aggressors”⁴.

The White House clarified that President **Joe Biden** opposes unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state and believes it should be realized “through direct negotiations”⁴. Biden’s National Security Advisor, **Jake Sullivan**, warned Israel not to withhold funding intended for the Palestinian Authority in retaliation⁴.

While most Western governments express willingness to recognize Palestinian statehood eventually, they emphasize that thorny issues such as final borders and the status of Jerusalem need resolution before formal recognition occurs⁴.

Norwegian Prime Minister **Jonas Gahr Store** highlighted that “recognition of Palestine is a means of supporting the moderate forces which have been losing ground in this protracted and brutal conflict”⁴. Spain’s Prime Minister **Pedro Sanchez** criticized Netanyahu’s actions, asserting that they endanger the two-state solution⁴. Irish Prime Minister **Simon Harris** condemned the October 7 attack but emphasized that “a two-state solution is the only way out of the generational cycles of violence, retaliation, and resentment”⁴.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, welcomed these moves as “historical,” while Hamas viewed them as an important step toward affirming their right to their land⁴. A Palestinian resident in Gaza expressed hope that this decision would help stop Israel from committing further “heinous crimes”⁴.

In summary, while these recognitions are largely symbolic, they contribute to ongoing discussions about peace and stability in the region. The situation remains complex, with various perspectives on how best to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

