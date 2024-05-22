Menu
Over 200 Schools Register for Ecobank National Schools’ Team Chess Championship

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

More than 200 schools have so far registered for the National Schools’ Team Chess Championship being organized by Ecobank Nigeria in collaboration with Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF). The competition is scheduled to kick off on Friday 24th at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Lagos. It is open to students from primary to tertiary education level with prizes of over N15 million to be won.

Vice President, Nigeria Chess Federation, Prince Adeyinka Adewole said he is impressed by the excitement and enthusiasm the competition has generated from the target groups and members of the public, stating that every arrangement had been put in place to make the competition a huge success.

“We are impressed with the level of interest schools are showing towards the competition judging by the registration so far. As we speak, over 200 schools which cut across primary, secondary, and tertiary schools from all over the country have registered for the competition. It’s going to be an exciting time. All arrangements are in place to make the competition exciting and fulfilling for the competitors and indeed all stakeholders. We encourage Nigerians from all walks of life, especially sports enthusiasts to attend the event and support teams of their choice as a way of encouraging young people to aim for the best”. He stated.

He said reiterated that Chess more than just a pastime, stating that it is an educational tool that enhances critical thinking, concentration, and problem-solving skills.

Mr. Adewole also paid tribute to popular chess master, Tunde Onakoya, who recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon in New York’s Times Square, United States, noting that the global acclaim was a further proof that Chess is not a pastime sport but a tool for social inclusion and development.

He enjoined interested institutions that are yet to register to do so by sending an email to: nationalschoolsteamchess@gmail.com. “Registration is absolutely free. Take advantage of this opportunity to participate in the prestigious event. It will provide an enriching experience for the participating students, apart from the prizes to be won, there is also an opportunity to represent Nigeria at the world chess competition.” (www.naija247news.com).

