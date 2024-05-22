Organized Labour Lowers Minimum Wage Demand to N500,000 Amid Stalemate

In an effort to expedite the ongoing negotiations on a new national minimum wage, the Organized Labour at the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage meeting has reduced its demand from N615,000 to N500,000.

A source at the meeting revealed to Vanguard that the government team remains firm on its offer of N54,000, citing a lack of funds and concerns over the private sector’s ability to pay. However, the private sector has slightly increased its offer from N54,000 to N57,000.

According to the source, “The government acknowledges the Nigerian Labour Congress’s evidence-based presentation but argues that eight states are not paying or fully implementing the 2019 minimum wage.”

The source added, “The government is citing non-availability of funds and the private sector’s inability to pay as major hurdles.”

Despite these challenges, Organized Labour has agreed to lower its demand to N500,000 in response to the government’s position. Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who attended the meeting, is not a committee member but his presence was noted as significant since the six governors on the committee have been regularly absent.

