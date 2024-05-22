Nigeria’s Ex-president Obasanjo Urges African Leaders to Rethink Western-Inherited Democracy

###

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo called upon African leaders to reconsider the democracy inherited from the West at a Summit on the State of Democracy in Africa held at the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja.

Advocating for a democracy that aligns with African heritage and prioritizes the welfare of the people, Obasanjo emphasized the need to build a model of democracy that caters to the needs of all African citizens.

He urged African leaders to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people and emphasized the importance of good leadership, strong institutions, and the rule of law for effective democracy in Nigeria and across Africa.

Obasanjo defined democracy as a government based on the consent of the people, with a clean mandate free from corruption, and dedicated to the welfare of the masses.

The summit, convened by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation, with sponsorship from the Ford Foundation and Trust Africa, focused on examining the gains, challenges, and threats to democracy in Africa.

