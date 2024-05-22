Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Nigeria’s Ex-president Obasanjo Urges African Leaders to Rethink Western-Inherited Democracy

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

###

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo called upon African leaders to reconsider the democracy inherited from the West at a Summit on the State of Democracy in Africa held at the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja.

Advocating for a democracy that aligns with African heritage and prioritizes the welfare of the people, Obasanjo emphasized the need to build a model of democracy that caters to the needs of all African citizens.

He urged African leaders to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people and emphasized the importance of good leadership, strong institutions, and the rule of law for effective democracy in Nigeria and across Africa.

Obasanjo defined democracy as a government based on the consent of the people, with a clean mandate free from corruption, and dedicated to the welfare of the masses.

The summit, convened by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation, with sponsorship from the Ford Foundation and Trust Africa, focused on examining the gains, challenges, and threats to democracy in Africa.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Organized Labour Lowers Minimum Wage Demand to N500,000 Amid Stalemate
Next article
EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is under...

Organized Labour Lowers Minimum Wage Demand to N500,000 Amid Stalemate

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In an effort to expedite the ongoing negotiations on...

Tiwa Savage Praises Ayra Starr, Encourages Bold Fashion Choices

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has voiced her admiration for...

Former Defense Chief Irabor Supports Banex Plaza Closure After Attack on Soldiers

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Former Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Political parties 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is under...

Organized Labour Lowers Minimum Wage Demand to N500,000 Amid Stalemate

Data & News Analysis 0
In an effort to expedite the ongoing negotiations on...

Tiwa Savage Praises Ayra Starr, Encourages Bold Fashion Choices

Lifestyle News 0
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has voiced her admiration for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Gbenga Samson - 0