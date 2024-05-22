Nigerian Students Protest Teesside University’s Expulsion Amid Economic Crisis

A group of Nigerian students at Teesside University staged a protest on campus after being expelled from their programs and ordered to leave the UK due to financial difficulties caused by the devaluation of the naira, as reported by the BBC.

The students, holding placards, voiced their frustrations on Tuesday morning over the university’s decision to block their studies and report them to the Home Office for failing to pay tuition fees on time. The sharp decline in the naira’s value had wiped out their savings, making it challenging to meet payment deadlines.

Teesside University defended its actions, stating that non-payment of fees breaches visa sponsorship requirements, leaving it no choice but to notify the Home Office. The Home Office confirmed that visa sponsorship decisions lie with the institution.

The economic crisis in Nigeria has severely impacted Nigerian students in the UK, exacerbating their financial struggles. Initially, students were required to prove they had sufficient funds for tuition and living expenses, but the devaluation significantly depleted their resources. The university’s change in payment plans from seven to three installments further compounded their financial woes.

Approximately 60 students, who shared their plight with the BBC, called for university support after being locked out of their accounts and involuntarily withdrawn from their courses. Some, like Adenike Ibrahim, faced extreme measures, including visa revocation. Ibrahim, close to completing her dissertation, missed one payment and was subsequently expelled and reported to the Home Office, despite later settling the outstanding fees.

“I did default on payments, but I had already paid 90% of my tuition fees and attended all my classes,” said Ibrahim. “I tried to reach an agreement, but they do not care what happens to their students.”

The Home Office informed affected students, including Ibrahim, that their permission to remain in the UK was revoked because they had stopped studying at the university, leaving them with no right to appeal.

The university claims it has made “every effort” to support affected students by offering individual meetings with specialist staff and bespoke payment plans. However, students like Esther Obigwe and Jude Salubi reported severe distress and lack of support. Obigwe, now on antidepressants, said she received no response to her pleas for help until it was too late. Salubi, who was midway through a placement, expressed willingness to arrange a payment plan but required guarantees for re-enrollment and visa restoration.

Teesside University reiterated its commitment to compliance with visa regulations and acknowledged the financial challenges some students face, yet noted that some still defaulted on revised payment plans. The Home Office stated that individuals should “take steps to regularize their stay or make arrangements to leave the UK” if their visa is shortened or canceled.

For those affected by these issues, support and advice are available.

