Nigerian Government Initiates Steps to Reopen Tsamiya Border with Benin Republic

In a move aimed at promoting regional integration and enhancing economic activities, a high-level delegation from the Federal Government of Nigeria recently engaged in an inter-ministerial meeting with counterparts from the Benin Republic to discuss the reopening of the Segbana-Tsamiya border post in Kebbi State.

The Nigerian delegation comprised notable figures such as the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, Director of Home Finance at the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Ali Mohammed, and Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George, Director General Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), among other dignitaries.

According to a statement by the Public Relations officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, discussions centered on various aspects surrounding the border post’s reopening, including logistics, security measures, and economic impact. Feasibility studies were presented, outlining expected benefits such as increased trade while identifying potential challenges and necessary infrastructure to ensure smooth operations.

During the meeting, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, emphasized the importance of closer economic relations between Nigeria and the Benin Republic to facilitate the free flow of trade and commercial activities, particularly through Northern Borders. This collaboration aims to bring the economies of both nations together through easier border crossing with goods.

Similarly, the Director General of the Benin Customs Administration, Adidjatou Hassan, lauded the decision to reopen the border, expressing confidence that it would strengthen trade activities between citizens of the two countries while enhancing economic cooperation and bilateral ties.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, highlighted that the forum’s formation was based on directives from Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Patrice Talon to strengthen social and economic interaction, expand trade, and commercial ties between the citizens of both nations.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State expressed gratitude to the presidents of both countries for their efforts to reinvigorate free trade and transportation of goods between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin. He emphasized the importance of maintaining good neighborliness for mutual economic and social benefits across the border.

