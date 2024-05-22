Nigerian Government Ban Nollywood Movies Scripts on Money Rituals…

The Federal Government has sanctioned the prohibition of money rituals and the glorification of vices in Nigerian movies. Shaibu Husseini, the Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), made this announcement during a National Stakeholders Engagement on Smoke-Free Nollywood held in Enugu on Wednesday.

Husseini stated, “Today, we are facing an industry emergency requiring bold and ambitious actions from all parents, guardians, and stakeholders.” He emphasized that the need to curb the portrayal of smoking in Nigerian films was raised with the former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed. Subsequently, the decision was made to also address money rituals, ritual killings, and glamorization of other crimes to ensure the sanitization of the film industry.

He further revealed, “Today, I am delighted to announce to you that the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, pursuant to section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004 has approved the regulation.” The approved regulation, titled “Prohibition of Money Ritual, Ritual Killing, Tobacco, Tobacco Products, Nicotine Product Promotion, and Glamorization display in Movies, Musical Videos, and Skits” Regulations 2024, has been forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Justice for Gazette.

Highlighting the negative influence of glamorizing smoking on teens and young adults, Husseini emphasized the importance of promoting positive health messages in creative content. He outlined plans for detailed enlightenment programs in secondary schools, tertiary institutions, local communities, faith groups, and other institutions to raise awareness about the health implications of smoking and the need for smoke-free movies.

Husseini affirmed the NFVCB’s commitment to taking a leadership role in promoting smoke-free movies and encouraged collaboration to develop creative content that discourages smoking and advocates for positive health behaviors. He concluded by stating, “The NFVCB is well prepared to take leadership in this regard and has planned and begun implementing innovative ways to achieve its mandate.”

