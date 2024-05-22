Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

Nigeria says London’s Gatwick Safety Issues with Air Peace Resolved

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has announced that Air Peace Airlines has resolved the safety concerns raised by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA). He affirmed that the Nigerian government fully supports the airline in its operations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement, Keyamo said, “I have been adequately and reliably briefed on the progress made thus far on this issue by the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). I am informed that the safety issues raised have since been adequately addressed by the Management of Air Peace and promptly closed to the satisfaction of the UK authorities.”

He emphasized the Nigerian government’s confidence in the safety of all Nigerian flag carriers on international routes, including Air Peace, and reiterated the government’s support for their pursuit of world-class operational excellence.

“The Federal Government has put its full weight behind all local airlines designated on international routes and shall provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to ensure their success. Air Peace is no exception in this regard,” Keyamo stated.

Previously, London Gatwick Airport had filed two mandatory occurrence reports to the UK CAA concerning Air Peace’s operations. These reports, detailed in documents titled “United Kingdom SAFA Ramp Inspection Report” and “NATS Management System Safety Report,” highlighted safety violations, prompting the UK CAA to report the airline to the UK Department of Transport.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria to Sanction Turkish Airlines Over Racial Discrimination of African passenger Stranding
Next article
CBN Mandates All BDCs to Reapply for Licences and Meet New Requirements by June 3
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has...

Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning

Naija247news Naija247news -
Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has swiftly appointed Vice...

MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run

The Editor The Editor -
A spokesperson for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party),...

Fire Guts Kaduna Government Secretariat

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some offices in the Kaduna State...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

Lifestyle News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has...

Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning

Geopolitics 0
Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has swiftly appointed Vice...

MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run

Democracy Africa 0
A spokesperson for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0