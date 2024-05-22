Nigeria says London’s Gatwick Safety Issues with Air Peace Resolved

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has announced that Air Peace Airlines has resolved the safety concerns raised by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA). He affirmed that the Nigerian government fully supports the airline in its operations.

In a statement, Keyamo said, “I have been adequately and reliably briefed on the progress made thus far on this issue by the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). I am informed that the safety issues raised have since been adequately addressed by the Management of Air Peace and promptly closed to the satisfaction of the UK authorities.”

He emphasized the Nigerian government’s confidence in the safety of all Nigerian flag carriers on international routes, including Air Peace, and reiterated the government’s support for their pursuit of world-class operational excellence.

“The Federal Government has put its full weight behind all local airlines designated on international routes and shall provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to ensure their success. Air Peace is no exception in this regard,” Keyamo stated.

Previously, London Gatwick Airport had filed two mandatory occurrence reports to the UK CAA concerning Air Peace’s operations. These reports, detailed in documents titled “United Kingdom SAFA Ramp Inspection Report” and “NATS Management System Safety Report,” highlighted safety violations, prompting the UK CAA to report the airline to the UK Department of Transport.

