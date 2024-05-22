Menu
NATO collapse nears as more European countries backs Palestinian State hood

By: Naija247news

Date:

As violence persists in Gaza and the West Bank, the dream of an independent Palestinian state seems increasingly distant. However, recent decisions by several European countries to formally recognize a Palestinian state highlight a shift in international sentiment.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway have announced their recognition, joining 139 other nations and putting pressure on major European powers like the UK, France, and Germany to follow suit. “This is extremely significant,” an Arab diplomat commented. “It reflects European frustration with the Israeli government’s refusal to listen and puts pressure on the EU to follow suit.”

Israeli ministers argue that such recognitions will embolden Hamas and undermine chances for a negotiated peace. Nevertheless, on May 10, the UN General Assembly saw 143 out of 193 members support a Palestinian bid for full UN membership, a status currently limited to enhanced observer status.

Most Western countries, including the US, maintain that Palestinian statehood should result from a long-term political solution, often referred to as the ‘two-state solution’. However, countries like Ireland, Spain, and Norway believe immediate recognition could catalyze political progress and are responding to domestic pressures to support Palestinians.

Historically, Western nations viewed Palestinian statehood as contingent on a final peace agreement. Recently, figures like UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron have suggested that early recognition might drive momentum toward such a settlement. French President Emmanuel Macron also indicated that recognizing a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France, which supported Palestinian UN membership earlier this month.

The US remains cautious, discussing the issue with European allies but seeking a clearer policy impact. The debate centers on the timing of recognition: during formal peace talks, after certain actions by Israel or the Palestinians, or at another strategic moment.

Recognition without addressing critical issues—borders, capital location, and steps for implementation—risks being symbolic. Nevertheless, a growing number of European countries now support the establishment of a Palestinian state, a move

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

