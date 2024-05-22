Menu
Naira Appreciates by N3.31 Against Dollar at Official Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira gained N3.31 at the official market on Tuesday, trading at N1,465.68 to the dollar.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange, which oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed a 0.22 percent appreciation for the Naira compared to Monday’s rate of N1,468.99 to the dollar.

The volume of currency traded also increased, with the total daily turnover rising to 268.17 million dollars on Tuesday from 161.41 million dollars on Monday.

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,549.00 and N1,401.00 against the dollar.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
