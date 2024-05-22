Menu
My Administration Started Taking Decisions, Confronting Governance in February, Says Rivers Governor Fubara

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 22,2024.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated that the projects he is inaugurating were accomplishments of four months because his administration started taking decisions, and confronting governance in February, 2024.

This is as the governor has assured that his administration will continue to deliver projects that impact positively on the people directly while also empowering them to live better lives.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance yesterday, during the inauguration of Egbeda Internal Roads project in Emohua Local Government Area.

He stated that the Egbeda Internal Roads Project has been accomplished to both satisfy the needs of the people by making them happy and solving the perennial flooding problems experienced in the area.

The Governor acknowledged the support of the people before, during and after the elections, and said what his administration owe them is the dividends of democracy that included projects and social service delivery.

Governor Fubara insisted that good governance, service and projects were being delivered at a cost-effective rate.

He said, “We are just starting but I assure you more attention. If in four months, we can do this, and we are getting this level of applause, you can imagine what will happen when we do one year of our record time, two years of our own record time, Rivers State would have experienced something different from the regular governance.

What we want to do is to bring governance to our people, service delivery at record time, and in a cost effective way. Everything that we are doing is in my white paper. I carry it along, so, there is no issue of any manipulation. Call me any day, anytime, it is there. Even the ones I did before this time, I still have all the records”.

He said all the projects his administration is undergoing were approved before execution, saying that he carryout any project on personal decision.

“If you call me any day, I will bring the records of all my activities in government, because I know that as a civil servant, what is most important is record keeping; so that if you are not there, and something happens, it is just for somebody to pick up the file and he will see the history.

That is how I am trained, and I have that in my mind before I do anything. So, I am not scared of anything. Anybody who calls me any day, anytime, I have my records to show. I have all the approvals to show that I acted based on approval and not personal decision,” he said.

 

Governor Fubara further said: “There is nothing wrong in rebuilding a road, there is nothing wrong in promising to develop an area. But what is important is when you want to do those things, do them to the satisfaction of the people.”

 

He thanked the Egbeda people for their support and cooperation with the contractor, that led to the success of the project.

Governor Fubara however, granted the extension of work on the road from Egbeda to Omerelu, and promised to upgrade the Community Secondary School without inclusion of boarding facilities.

Performing the inauguration of the project, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, said he drove with Governor Fubara on the road while accessing the venue of the event, and can testify of the commitment of the governor to sustain infrastructure development in the State.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Again, CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
