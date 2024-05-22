Menu
Manufacturing

MAN Warns Tax Burden Threatens Manufacturing Sector’s AfCFTA Gains

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has cautioned that the multiplicity of taxes imposed on the manufacturing sector may prevent the sector from fully capitalizing on the potential benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the Director General of MAN, delivered this warning in a presentation at the recent annual tax conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in Abuja.

Echoing these concerns, Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), noted that many manufacturing investors are shifting to the services sector due to escalating operational costs.

Ajayi-Kadir highlighted that the taxes levied by federal, state, and local governments are detrimental to the manufacturing sector’s growth and competitiveness. “The imposition of overlapping taxes has created compliance burdens, operational inefficiencies, and reduced profitability for manufacturers. Duplication of taxes increases production costs and final prices of goods and services, eroding profit margins and hindering investment incentives,” he explained.

Ajayi-Kadir pointed to a 2023 survey by MAN which found that numerous overlapping taxes add complexity and burden to businesses. He listed various taxes such as Sales Tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), mobile advertising charges, education levies, tenement rates, Land Use Charges, and parking fees as significant financial burdens on manufacturers. “Multiple taxes discourage investment, stifle entrepreneurship, and hamper economic growth, affecting small and medium industries (SMIs) disproportionately,” he added.

He warned that the competitiveness of Nigerian manufacturers in the global market is declining due to these tax challenges, potentially hindering the sector from maximizing gains in AfCFTA.

Matthew Gbojubola, Coordinating Director of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), indicated that efforts are underway to simplify tax laws to ease compliance. The Presidential Tax Reforms Committee is working on rewriting and simplifying the tax laws to create a more conducive environment for business growth.

During the CITN conference, Yusuf reiterated the severe challenges faced by manufacturers, including high energy costs, logistical challenges, supply chain issues, forex volatility, and customs duties. He emphasized that manufacturers often have to provide essential infrastructure like roads, security, water, and electricity, which should be the responsibility of state governments.

“The manufacturing sector needs empathy in this economy. This is why many investors are migrating to the services sector. The economy is now about 57 percent services because, unlike manufacturing, the services sector doesn’t require massive infrastructure like 100 KVA generators or port clearance for containers,” Yusuf stated.

