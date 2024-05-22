Lawmaker seeks justice for late citizen Ogbonna killed by a Chinese national

May 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Chris Nkwonta, member, representing Ukwa East /Ukwa Wast Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, has condemned in strong terms, the killing of Ocheze Ogbonna, a female crane operator at Inner Galaxy Steel Company, Umuahala-Obuzor, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, by a Chinese national and the shooting of protesting youths, by security agents safeguarding the facility.

Late Ogbonna, an indigene of Umuahala-Obuzor Asa, reportedly died Monday night, after a Chinese, also a staff of Inner Galaxy Steel Company, pushed her down from a heavy duty equipment (Crane) for refusing his love advances.

Nkwonta, in a statement, signed by Ugwumba Adiele, his special assistant on media and obtained by BusinessDay, decried the manner with which the deceased was killed, describing it as a total disregard for the sanctity of life and an act of hatred and wickedness.

He condemned the hatred exhibited, by Chinese workers operating at Inner Galaxy against their host community, Umuahala-Obuzor, an area known for their peaceful disposition and urged the Police to carry out thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that suspect if found guilty is punished accordingly.

According to the statement, “Ocheze Ogbonna’s death orchestrated, by the Chinese national, is a gross abuse of the rule of engagement and a total disregard for the sanctity of human life and an affront on their host community.

“This barbaric act once again calls to mind the incessant calls by well-meaning Nigerians that Chinese nationals operating in Nigeria do not have regard for human lives and must be called to order immediately to avert the breakdown of law and order..

“I strongly condemn the dastardly act and brutal killing of late Ocheze Ogbonna, by the Chinese, who has been identified, as Power”.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha,

minister of State, Labour and Productivity and the Trade Union Congress to ensure that the culprit, who according to him, is being shielded by the security agents is brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...