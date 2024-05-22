Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Lawmaker seeks justice for late citizen Ogbonna killed by a Chinese national

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Chris Nkwonta, member, representing Ukwa East /Ukwa Wast Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, has condemned in strong terms, the killing of Ocheze Ogbonna, a female crane operator at Inner Galaxy Steel Company, Umuahala-Obuzor, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, by a Chinese national and the shooting of protesting youths, by security agents safeguarding the facility.

Late Ogbonna, an indigene of Umuahala-Obuzor Asa, reportedly died Monday night, after a Chinese, also a staff of Inner Galaxy Steel Company, pushed her down from a heavy duty equipment (Crane) for refusing his love advances.

Nkwonta, in a statement, signed by Ugwumba Adiele, his special assistant on media and obtained by BusinessDay, decried the manner with which the deceased was killed, describing it as a total disregard for the sanctity of life and an act of hatred and wickedness.

He condemned the hatred exhibited, by Chinese workers operating at Inner Galaxy against their host community, Umuahala-Obuzor, an area known for their peaceful disposition and urged the Police to carry out thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that suspect if found guilty is punished accordingly.

According to the statement, “Ocheze Ogbonna’s death orchestrated, by the Chinese national, is a gross abuse of the rule of engagement and a total disregard for the sanctity of human life and an affront on their host community.

“This barbaric act once again calls to mind the incessant calls by well-meaning Nigerians that Chinese nationals operating in Nigeria do not have regard for human lives and must be called to order immediately to avert the breakdown of law and order..

 

“I strongly condemn the dastardly act and brutal killing of late Ocheze Ogbonna, by the Chinese, who has been identified, as Power”.

 

He called on the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha,

minister of State, Labour and Productivity and the Trade Union Congress to ensure that the culprit, who according to him, is being shielded by the security agents is brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Wealthy Nations Profit from Climate Aid Meant for Developing Countries
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Wealthy Nations Profit from Climate Aid Meant for Developing Countries

Naija247news Naija247news -
A Reuters review of U.N. and OECD data reveals...

Cross River Assembly Impeaches Speaker Elvert Ekom Ayambem Over Fund Misappropriation Allegations

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Members of the Cross River State House of Assembly...

Governor Fubara Criticizes Resigned Pro-Wike Commissioners for Poor Record-Keeping

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has criticized several former...

ADC’s Derek Izedonmwen Declares Himself True Successor to Gov Obaseki, Criticizes PDP’s Asue Ighodalo

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asserted that its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wealthy Nations Profit from Climate Aid Meant for Developing Countries

Climate change 0
A Reuters review of U.N. and OECD data reveals...

Cross River Assembly Impeaches Speaker Elvert Ekom Ayambem Over Fund Misappropriation Allegations

South South 0
Members of the Cross River State House of Assembly...

Governor Fubara Criticizes Resigned Pro-Wike Commissioners for Poor Record-Keeping

South South 0
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has criticized several former...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Wealthy Nations Profit from Climate Aid Meant for Developing Countries

Naija247news - 0