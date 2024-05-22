Kenneth Okonkwo Cuts Ties with Labour Party’s Abure-Led NWC Over Corruption Allegations

Kenneth Okonkwo, the former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, has severed his ties with the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party.

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, was the Labour Party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election, during which Okonkwo served as the campaign spokesperson.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor turned politician, condemned the recent National Convention organized under Abure’s leadership, labeling it as criminal and corrupt. He stated, “I am suspending my relationship in all ramifications with the purported Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party. For me, it’s either a new Nigeria or nothing. I prefer to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing. Nothing can wash out the criminality, corruption, and incompetence with which the purported National Convention was purportedly organised by Abure.”

He further explained his decision, stating, “I did not leave the comfort of a ruling party, APC, because I believe that they are incompetent and dishonest, only to come and join another incompetent and corrupt association, which is the current Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party.”

In April, SaharaReporters reported that the Labour Veterans and Trade Unionists’ Assembly had demanded the immediate resignation of LP Chairman Julius Abure and Nigeria Labour Congress President Joe Ajaero, due to the scandal engulfing the party. At a press briefing in Lagos State, the assembly called for a forensic examination and investigation into the party’s finances under Abure’s leadership, describing his actions as a “rape of democracy.”

Comrade Isah Tijjani, a former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress and former LP presidential aspirant, also criticized Abure for making unilateral decisions and flouting the Labour Party’s constitution.

