Israel Recalls Envoys from Ireland and Norway Over Recognition of Palestinian State

The Israeli government has recalled its envoys from Ireland and Norway for “urgent consultations” following the announcement that both countries plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

AFP reports that Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz issued a statement on Wednesday saying, “Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not let this pass in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further consultations in Jerusalem.”

Katz warned that the actions of the two countries would have serious consequences. “If Spain realizes its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced at a press conference on Wednesday that Norway will recognize Palestine as an independent state starting May 28.

Irish leaders are scheduled to hold a news conference at 0700 GMT to confirm Ireland’s recognition of an independent Palestinian state by the end of the month.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also indicated last week that he would announce a date for recognizing a State of Palestine on Wednesday.

According to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures, Katz stated that the European countries’ moves were a reward for the Palestinian militant group Hamas following its unprecedented October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,170 people, mostly civilians.

Katz was quoted as saying, “Ireland and Norway intend to send a message to the Palestinians and the whole world today: Terrorism pays.”

He added, “The twisted step of these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of the October 7 attack.”

