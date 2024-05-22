Governor Fubara Criticizes Resigned Pro-Wike Commissioners for Poor Record-Keeping

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has criticized several former commissioners who recently resigned, accusing them of leaving their ministries without proper records.

Fubara made these remarks on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of eight new commissioners, who were former members of the State House of Assembly loyal to him. This follows the recent resignation of nine commissioners aligned with former Rivers Governor and current Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, amid ongoing tensions between the former and current governors.

Speaking at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara expressed frustration over missing records in the ministries previously managed by the former commissioners. He urged the newly appointed commissioners to maintain accurate records of their activities to ensure effective governance.

The new commissioners include Charles Bekee, Collins Onunwo, Solomon Eke, Dr. Peter Medee, Elloka Amadi, Basoene Benibo, Tambari Gbara, and Dr. Ovy Chukwuma.

In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara emphasized the importance of good record-keeping for the smooth operation of the civil service and the government’s overall productivity.

“I know what I am saying. Some of them left here as commissioners, and there are no records in their ministries. We’ve had a few meetings with people. We were looking for records which we could not find, but that is for them and their gods, I am not bothered about that,” Fubara stated.

He encouraged the new commissioners to collaborate with their Permanent Secretaries, seek guidance when necessary, and uphold a high standard of administrative discipline. Fubara stressed that maintaining good records is crucial for transparency and accountability, reflecting his administration’s commitment to effective governance.

“This government is birthed by high-level discipline. From the time I started working as a civil servant, I didn’t play with keeping good records,” he said, adding that he is prepared to defend every action and decision taken by his administration.

Fubara’s comments highlight his focus on administrative integrity and the importance of meticulous record-keeping in public service.

