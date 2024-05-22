Fubara, Makinde, Mba leads PDP Heavyweights storm Abia for Senator Wabara’s Grand Reception

A grand civic reception for former Senate President and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, is set to be the main event in Abia, drawing the presence of prominent PDP figures including four serving governors.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Led by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the event aims to honor Senator Wabara’s contributions to the party and the nation, showcasing the PDP’s strength in the state and beyond.

With attendees from across Southern Nigeria, the reception promises to be a significant moment for the party’s resurgence in Abia and beyond.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...