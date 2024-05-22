Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Former Defense Chief Irabor Supports Banex Plaza Closure After Attack on Soldiers

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Former Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has endorsed the closure of Banex Plaza in Abuja, asserting that an attack on soldiers equates to an attack on the state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, Irabor addressed the incident at Banex Plaza in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja. The clash occurred on Saturday when traders confronted two soldiers over a complaint about a phone, leading to a physical altercation. Following the incident, many traders closed their shops, and on Monday, military personnel arrived in several vehicles to shut down the plaza.

Irabor expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasizing that any attack on a uniformed person, as an agent of the state, must be condemned.

“This applies to any uniformed person for as long as he is an agent of the state. An attack on him is an attack on the state, so any Nigerian of goodwill must condemn such an act,” Irabor said.

He fully supported the closure of Banex Plaza until those responsible for the attack are brought to justice, warning that failure to address such actions could lead to anarchy.

“The only men who are sacrificing their lives to ensure our collective good are members of the armed forces, the police, and other security agencies,” he added.

Irabor acknowledged the role of the police and private individuals in rescuing the soldiers, noting that the situation could have been worse and would have negatively impacted the nation’s image.

He appreciated the media’s role in raising awareness but emphasized the need to provide context when discussing such incidents, stressing the importance of national security and the public’s responsibility in maintaining it.

“The populace needs to be re-educated to understand the place of national security and the responsibility of each and every one of us in preserving the sanctity of our various establishments that seek to make us live in a very good environment,” Irabor stated.

Addressing claims that the army has remained silent on the issue, Irabor explained that it is the state’s responsibility to speak on behalf of the armed forces, as they act as agents of the state.

“It is not on their behalf but on behalf of the state, so they are only an agent of the state. They ought not to speak for themselves; the state should speak for them,” he said.

Irabor called for the cooperation of Banex Plaza’s leadership in the ongoing investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I believe Banex Plaza has leadership because they need to cooperate appropriately so that whatever investigation is ongoing can be concluded, and they must also cooperate by bringing out those who committed that act,” he concluded.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerian Students Protest Teesside University’s Expulsion Amid Economic Crisis
Next article
Tiwa Savage Praises Ayra Starr, Encourages Bold Fashion Choices
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is under...

Nigeria’s Ex-president Obasanjo Urges African Leaders to Rethink Western-Inherited Democracy

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
### Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo called upon African leaders...

Organized Labour Lowers Minimum Wage Demand to N500,000 Amid Stalemate

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In an effort to expedite the ongoing negotiations on...

Tiwa Savage Praises Ayra Starr, Encourages Bold Fashion Choices

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has voiced her admiration for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Political parties 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is under...

Nigeria’s Ex-president Obasanjo Urges African Leaders to Rethink Western-Inherited Democracy

Democracy Africa 0
### Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo called upon African leaders...

Organized Labour Lowers Minimum Wage Demand to N500,000 Amid Stalemate

Data & News Analysis 0
In an effort to expedite the ongoing negotiations on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

Gbenga Samson - 0