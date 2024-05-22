Former Defense Chief Irabor Supports Banex Plaza Closure After Attack on Soldiers

Former Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has endorsed the closure of Banex Plaza in Abuja, asserting that an attack on soldiers equates to an attack on the state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, Irabor addressed the incident at Banex Plaza in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja. The clash occurred on Saturday when traders confronted two soldiers over a complaint about a phone, leading to a physical altercation. Following the incident, many traders closed their shops, and on Monday, military personnel arrived in several vehicles to shut down the plaza.

Irabor expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasizing that any attack on a uniformed person, as an agent of the state, must be condemned.

“This applies to any uniformed person for as long as he is an agent of the state. An attack on him is an attack on the state, so any Nigerian of goodwill must condemn such an act,” Irabor said.

He fully supported the closure of Banex Plaza until those responsible for the attack are brought to justice, warning that failure to address such actions could lead to anarchy.

“The only men who are sacrificing their lives to ensure our collective good are members of the armed forces, the police, and other security agencies,” he added.

Irabor acknowledged the role of the police and private individuals in rescuing the soldiers, noting that the situation could have been worse and would have negatively impacted the nation’s image.

He appreciated the media’s role in raising awareness but emphasized the need to provide context when discussing such incidents, stressing the importance of national security and the public’s responsibility in maintaining it.

“The populace needs to be re-educated to understand the place of national security and the responsibility of each and every one of us in preserving the sanctity of our various establishments that seek to make us live in a very good environment,” Irabor stated.

Addressing claims that the army has remained silent on the issue, Irabor explained that it is the state’s responsibility to speak on behalf of the armed forces, as they act as agents of the state.

“It is not on their behalf but on behalf of the state, so they are only an agent of the state. They ought not to speak for themselves; the state should speak for them,” he said.

Irabor called for the cooperation of Banex Plaza’s leadership in the ongoing investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I believe Banex Plaza has leadership because they need to cooperate appropriately so that whatever investigation is ongoing can be concluded, and they must also cooperate by bringing out those who committed that act,” he concluded.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...