Political parties

Former APC Vice Chairman Threatens Legal Action Over Party Constitution Violations

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The immediate-past National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Moh. Lukman, has written a letter to President Bola Tinubu, threatening legal action against the party’s leadership for ongoing violations of its constitution.

In the letter dated May 21, 2024, and titled “APC and Subversion of Nigerian Democracy,” Lukman expressed his concerns about the party operating without adherence to the provisions of the APC Constitution. He emphasized the troubling absence of a Board of Trustees (BoT) since the party’s inception in 2013.

“Meetings of organs as specified by relevant provisions of the APC Constitution are not taking place. Decisions, which established organs of the party are expected to take, are being taken by individual leaders outside those organs,” Lukman wrote. He noted that the BoT, renamed the National Advisory Council, has not been inaugurated since the APC’s formation in July 2013, resulting in the National Working Committee (NWC) appropriating the powers of all organs, with the National Chairman making discretionary decisions.

Lukman argued that many decisions violate sections of the APC Constitution, the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, and the Electoral Act 2022, thereby undermining democratic principles. He criticized the lack of compliance with statutory provisions regulating political parties, leading to a government that disregards principles of consultation and respecting valid agreements.

As a committed APC member who has made significant sacrifices for the party, Lukman stated that he had requested meetings with President Tinubu for over a year without success. He expressed frustration that while political opponents were granted audiences, loyal members like him were ignored.

Lukman demanded the activation of all APC organs in line with the party’s constitution by June 7, 2024, warning that failure to do so would compel him to seek legal redress to enforce compliance with relevant laws.

The letter was also sent to several key APC figures, including National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum Sen. Hope Uzodinma, and all past APC national chairmen.

