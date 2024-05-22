Fidelity Bank Shareholders Approve N60m Compensation Package for Chairman

Fidelity Bank shareholders have approved a new compensation package of N60 million for its chairman for the 2024 fiscal year. This decision was disclosed in a document filed with the Nigeria Exchange Group, detailing resolutions from the bank’s 36th annual general meeting held on Monday.

In addition to the chairman’s package, each non-executive director will earn N40 million annually. The bank stated that this resolution will remain in effect for succeeding years until reviewed at a future annual general meeting.

The resolution states, “That non-executive directors’ compensation be and is, hereby, fixed at N40 million for each non-executive director and N60 million for the chairman for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and succeeding years until reviewed by the Company in the Annual General Meeting.”

Fidelity Bank also announced a proposed final dividend payout of 60 kobo per share to shareholders for the 2023 financial year, representing a 20% increase from last year’s dividend.

The bank reported a significant increase in profit before income tax, rising by 131.49% to N124.26 billion from N53.68 billion in 2022.

